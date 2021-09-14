Fujifilm is rumored to be working on a Samsung-style foldable smartphone with a stylus pen.

Fujifilm appears to be planning to offer its own foldable smartphone with a stylus pen similar to Samsung’s.

Fujifilm has apparently filed a patent application for the same at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent, titled “Electronic device and non-transitory computer-readable medium,” was filed on Aug. 3 and published on Sep. 9, according to LetsGoDigital. It was included in the World Intellectual Property Organization, a database that protects patents globally.

The patent was 51 pages long and included 47 illustrations of a foldable smartphone similar to Samsung’s. Its design depicts a gadget that can be folded inwards and features a second touch display that appears when the device is folded.

The Fujifilm foldable smartphone’s flexible panels can be manipulated with a stylus pen, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. It also includes a battery-saving feature that turns off the primary screen when the phone is folded at a 30-degree angle.

App Continuity, a feature comparable to Samsung’s App Continuity, is also available on the Fujifilm foldable smartphone. From the enormous screen to the smaller front screen, the app engagement continues. When a user folds his or her device, the app that was open on the larger screen will be opened on the smaller screen.

Apps automatically rearrange themselves when the phone is folded, similar to Samsung’s Flex Mode. Users can use the lower half of the folded screen to send messages or browse the web thanks to this feature. The patent, however, does not specify the camera system, despite the fact that it exhibits entire features and representations of a classic grip design.

Fujifilm’s entry into the smartphone market is unsurprising, given that camera manufacturers such as Sony and Panasonic have previously entered the market.

Nonetheless, according to PetaPixel, Sony and Panasonic were known to have additional divisions long before they entered the smartphone sector. Fujifilm’s entry into the new area is so unique for a business known for a more focused product line.

Other folding smartphones on the market include the Huawei Mate X2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Because these devices can be stretched into tablet formats, they can display more content on the screen.

There is currently no word on whether Fujifilm will produce the foldable camera, as patents do not guarantee that a corporation will release a specific product.