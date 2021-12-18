FSG, the owners of Liverpool, has made a ‘proposal’ to buy another football club.

According to South American media sources, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have made a ‘proposal’ to buy Cruzeiro.

The club, one of the most storied in Brazilian club football, became the first to convert from a non-profit to a corporate entity in order to restructure its finances, forming a ‘Sociedade Anônima’ (SA) to attract investors, which had been prohibited under the non-profit model, which had become strained during the pandemic, exacerbating an already difficult financial situation.

The acquisition would need to be approved by football officials, but it has happened before, with Red Bull Bragantino, which is owned by the same group that owns RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, among others, becoming a SA.

That means that 90% of the shares in the controlling SA are now available for sale, and the club has been looking for potential investors to buy them.

Alosio Vasconcellos, the club’s former superintendent of the ombudsman and internal audit of the change of structure, told members at the club’s general assembly on Friday that the club could receive an offer from FSG.

“The negotiation is international,” Vasconcellos remarked, according to Superesportes, a major Brazilian news outlet. Proposals will be made from all sides.

“I favor the Bank of Boston’s idea, which has ties to XP” (Investments). They are the owners of Liverpool, Europe’s best-organized and managed football team. He had even won the global championship.”

The study establishes a link between FSG and Cruzeiro, but fails to mention that the ‘Bank of Boston’ went bankrupt in 1999. When negotiating takeovers, FSG has engaged Bank of America on a few occasions, most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins purchase. There is no indication that Bank of America is a party to these talks. The New York Stock Exchange connects XP Investments to the US market.

“This day marks the split between the stage of dishonor, which has luckily gone, and the stage of grace, which looks forward,” Vasconcellos continued. With a strong horizon, I believe. Cruzeiro has assets and a fan base of ten million.” Others who spoke about the potential agreement did not agree. “The summary has come to an end.”