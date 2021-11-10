FSG have confirmed that Michael Edwards will depart Liverpool.

Michael Edwards will step down as Liverpool’s sporting director at the end of the season, and Julian Ward will take his place.

Edwards has notified the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, that his current contract will not be extended after it ends in the summer.

Liverpool tried several times to persuade the 42-year-old to stay at Anfield, where he had been a big success since his arrival more than ten years ago.

However, Edwards, who will now aid in the transfer of assistant Ward to the main position, has stated his desire to pursue a new challenge that he believes would be beneficial to the club.

That will not be the case at Newcastle United, as Edwards is said to have no desire to join the newly-rich Premier League relegation contenders.

Because of the trust and depth of their connection with the owners, Liverpool have not considered placing Edwards on gardening leave for the balance of his contract. He is said to be unemployed at the moment.

The Reds have been preparing for Edwards’ exit for some time, and Ward, 40, was promoted to assistant sporting director last December after being identified as a likely replacement.

Ward, who has worked for Liverpool since joining from Manchester City in 2012 and spent five years as loan and pathways manager, is well-liked both within the club and throughout the game.

However, given Edwards’ importance at Liverpool, particularly during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, confirmation of his leaving is a big setback for the club.

As a key member of Liverpool’s recruitment team, he has played a key role in the development of the Reds’ roster, which has recently won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Edwards was also essential in Klopp extending his stay at Anfield in 2019 after negotiating long-term contracts for many Liverpool players this summer.

He was hired as head of performance and analysis by then-director of football Damien Comolli, with whom he had previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur.

Edwards was then moved to the position of sporting director in November 2016, after serving as director of technical performance and then technical director.