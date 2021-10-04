From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her.

When a woman peered out her window and saw something had crashed into her garden, she got the “shock of her life.”

On Sunday, October 3, the resident of Manorbier Crescent in Walton glanced out her window to discover a white swan sitting by her patio doors.

The woman called the RSPCA for assistance after the bird landed in her garden.

Inspector Anthony Joynes of the RSPCA said it’s his team’s fifth swan rescue in three days.

“It’s not every day when a large swan crashes into your garden, so we understand how surprised this homeowner was,” he said.

“There was a lot of wind yesterday, which could have led to him losing control and landing in a yard. The swan couldn’t take flight again since the garden was so small.”

The RSPCA transported the bird to Stapeley Grange wildlife refuge as a precaution since it had a small amount of blood flowing from a mark on its bill.

“The team there will look after him, and once he has been healed, he will be released back into the wild,” Anthony continued.

A couple of swans landed on Derby Road in Liverpool on Saturday, October 2.

Anthony was able to capture the male and release him into the wild nearby, while the female escaped on her own.

Later that day, Anthony rescued a swan that had fallen into the Carr Mill Dam overflow. He was successful in catching it and returning it to the reservoir.

After another swan was accused of ingesting a fish hook, Anthony rescued it from Clegg Lake in St Helens today.

It was transferred to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, where an x-ray will be performed to determine the best course of action.

In addition to the risks of being blown off course in bad weather or being damaged by fishing trash, water birds such as swans and geese may mistake roads or parking lots for rivers or lakes when flying overhead and land on the hard surface, causing injury.

