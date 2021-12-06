From Strictly Come Dancing to Emmerdale, Tracy Beaker has a long list of credits.

Tracy Beaker was almost probably on your television screen if you were a kid in the early to mid-2000s.

Tracy Beaker, a difficult 10-year-old girl who resided in a children’s residential care facility but believed her mother would return and take her up one day, was featured in a BBC children’s series.

The TV show, which aired for five seasons from 2002 to 2006, was based on a book by Jacqueline Wilson, a well-known children’s author.

Tracy Beaker Returns, a three-season revival of the sitcom, premiered in 2010.

Dani Harmer, who played the show’s leading lady, starred in My Mum Tracy Beaker earlier this year.

We looked at where Tracy Beaker’s cast ended up nearly 20 years after the show initially aired.

After starring in a variety of theatre performances since the age of six, Dani Harmer was awarded the lead role in ‘The Story of Tracy Beaker.’

Tracy Beaker Returns, for which she won a BAFTA, The Tracy Beaker Survival Files, and My Mum Tracy Beaker all followed.

Dani decided to pursue a career in music and signed a £3 million deal in 2008. Her debut album, however, was never completed, and she later revealed that she had given up her music career for good.

In 2012, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing and placed fourth with Vincent Simone.

Dani now works as an acting coach and manages a performing arts academy in Berkshire.

Dani was also rumored to be appearing on I’m a Celebrity, but she said she wouldn’t because the show was located in Wales.

Justine Littlewood, Tracy’s arch rival, is played by Montanna Thompson.

The girls never got along, and Justine was the recipient of many of Tracy’s infamous “bog off” remarks.

Montanna had previously starred on television in The Queen’s Nose, another well-known BBC production.

She later starred in Tracy Beaker spin-offs on a sporadic basis before returning her role in the 2021 series.

She has also acted in TV shows such as Doctors and Casualty, and in 2017 she became a mother.

Rio Wellard was the third member of the Wellard triplets, and he first appeared in The Story’s fourth season. “The summary has come to an end.”