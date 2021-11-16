From ‘Skate 2’ to ‘Max Payne’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ the Xbox Backwards Compatibility List for 2021 includes everything from ‘Skate 2’ to ‘Max Payne’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith.’

Over the last few years, the Xbox backwards compatibility program has been one of Microsoft’s most enticing selling factors, especially when contrasted to PlayStation.

This functionality (which allows you to play games from previous generations on modern hardware) was first introduced at the E3 2015 conference and was hailed as a huge success for both consumers and preservationists.

There was simply no way to play specific titles from the original Xbox or Xbox 360 eras without holding on to those respective consoles until the program started. Because of the lack of mainstream accessibility, certain games were doomed to obscurity and would be forgotten in time. Only those titles that have particular re-releases to get them up and running on newer systems were spared from this fateful fate.

With backwards compatibility, this was no longer an issue (at least for Xbox owners). Of course, the complete collection wasn’t made public all at once; instead, Microsoft has been steadily adding to it.

However, since 2019, when games like Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, and Skate were introduced, this catalog hasn’t been updated much.

Backwards Compatibility has been expanded to include over 70 more games.

There were lots of sentimental montages during yesterday’s Xbox 20th Anniversary broadcast, which featured numerous milestones from the console’s historic history.

We saw snippets from era-defining games like the first Halo, Forza, Mass Effect, and Gears of War, which helped shape the Xbox into what it is today. There were also some deeper cuts, such as Kinectimals and Kameo: Elements of Power, that you might have forgotten about.

Given how much of the broadcast was devoted to remembering the past and reminiscing about classic games, it was only natural for Microsoft to take advantage of the occasion to extend its backwards compatibility library.

Peggy Lo, the Xbox compatibility program head, stepped to the stage to do just that, immediately following her announcement, confirming that over 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games were coming to the service.

Some stone-cold classics (such as the Max Payne trilogy, TimeSplitters 2, the F.E.A.R series, Skate 2 and Manhunt) are among the winners. This is a condensed version of the information.