From Best Buy to GameStop, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is now available in the United States, however the console’s availability is still relatively limited.

For those who are unaware, this current iteration of the portable device is merely a minor upgrade over the previous model, rather than a full next-generation successor. It boasts a more robust kickstand, greater internal storage, an integrated LAN port, and a bigger screen using Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) technology as the main appeal.

This last feature basically implies you’ll get better picture quality with greater contrast, darker blacks, and more brilliant colors. Read more about the many enhancements in our coverage here.

The Nintendo Switch OLED variant is a brand-new product, so it’s understandably difficult to get right now. The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the top places to look for the hardware below to assist you boost your chances of getting it.

The Best Buy OLED Nintendo Switch Stock The Nintendo Switch OLED version is currently out of stock at Best Buy. However, numerous product pages for the handheld have been set up, and we urge that you keep watching the shop page in case there is a refresh later today.

In general, merchants like Best Buy schedule their console releases (for PlayStation and Xbox systems) every two weeks, while the Switch OLED has yet to set this precedent. Many retailers will be storing their supplies in the run-up to Christmas, as we highlighted in our recent PS5 replenishment alert, so placing an order before November may be tough.

GameStop OLED Nintendo Switch Stock GameStop is definitely one of your best bets right now for purchasing a Nintendo Switch OLED model (at its recommended manufacturer’s pricing). The store was one of the few in the United States to take pre-orders for the console earlier this year, and they still have product pages on their website.

@GYXdeals will be keeping an eye out for any unexpected restocks in the coming days

