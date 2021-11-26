From ‘Battlefield 2042’ to ‘Just Dance 2022,’ the best video game Black Friday deals for 2021 can be found here.

Gamers on the lookout for a Black Friday deal shouldn’t limit themselves to consoles. On the subject of video games, there are some fantastic bargains to be had.

Whether it’s an older game you’ve been meaning to play or a brand new release like Far Cry 6, there’s bound to be something in one of the flash discounts that catches your eye.

Any offer you see one minute could be gone the next, as is always the case on Black Friday. The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of highlights from the Black Friday discounts to assist relieve the stress of shopping.

We looked everywhere, from GameStop to Amazon and Best Buy, and discovered some fantastic deals on some fantastic titles.

Only physical copies of games are included in this list (on disc). Click here to see a list of titles available for digital purchase on the PlayStation Store. We’ve also broken out the Epic Games Store’s deals.

Vanguard is a Call of Duty game.

The most recent Call of Duty game is one of the year’s most anticipated—and likely the most anticipated that isn’t accessible on Game Pass or through EA Play Pro.

With a more grounded World War II tale and a stripped-down multiplayer component, this year’s installment in the military shooter franchise goes back to fundamentals. Of course, there’s always the co-operative Zombies mode for those who want to enjoy the pure joys of mowing down shambling corpses with ever-more bizarre weapons.

The game is presently on sale at GameStop, with next-gen editions costing $53.99 (down from $69.99) and last-gen versions costing $45.99.

Vanguard is even cheaper at Walmart, where you can grab it for just $39.99.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are a superhero team created by Marvel.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of the year’s biggest surprises, with both critics and fans praising the film.

Despite coming from the same publisher as the infamous 2020 Avengers game, Square Enix, this one has garnered a lot of positive feedback. It’s a classic single-player adventure game with Mass Effect, Uncharted, and Devil May Cry features. You play as Peter Quill (aka Star Lord), and you get to command your gang of interplanetary outlaws through a compelling plot that includes branching dialogue trees, decision-making, and, of course, a great soundtrack. This is a condensed version of the information.