French Tourist Dies in Paragliding Incident in Kenya’s Kerio Valley

A French tourist tragically lost her life while paragliding near Iten, Kenya, on January 21, 2026. Maud Frédérique Binaud, 43, a policewoman from France, died after her parachute reportedly failed to open over the Kerio escarpment, a popular but perilous adventure corridor.

The incident unfolded when Binaud and her husband, Pierre Louis Henri Laurens, took separate flights from Iten, a town renowned for its paragliding and athletic training. Laurens successfully landed at Iten Sports Ground but lost contact with his wife during the flight. When he made a call for assistance, he was informed that Binaud had suffered a fatal accident and was rushed to Iten Referral Hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Incident Raises Safety Concerns Around Kerio Valley Flights

While initial reports indicated a “parachute accident” linked to Kilima Resort, local authorities clarified that the incident involved paragliding, a distinct discipline from skydiving. Paragliding, which launches from high terrain such as escarpments, relies on thermals and wind conditions to stay aloft, as opposed to skydiving, which involves exiting an aircraft. Investigators are looking into the specifics of Binaud’s flight, including equipment conditions, the role of the operator, and weather patterns at the time of the incident.

The Kerio Valley region, which has long been a hub for paragliding, has faced its share of tragic incidents, raising questions about safety measures in place for both tourists and experienced pilots. In 2018, a fatal crash involving American and Czech nationals prompted temporary suspensions of paragliding activities in the area to review and improve safety regulations. Despite these efforts, the popularity of the sport has continued to grow, attracting both seasoned adventurers and thrill-seekers from around the world.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the Paragliding Association of Kenya (PAK), formed in 2018, play a significant role in overseeing the sport. However, concerns remain over the adequacy of self-regulation and the enforcement of safety standards for operators and pilots. The KCAA’s involvement and the current state of regulation will likely be central to the ongoing investigation.

While the economic benefits of adventure tourism, particularly paragliding, are significant for Elgeyo Marakwet County, such fatalities inevitably dampen confidence among tourists and may lead to tighter insurance conditions. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, with the full details expected to emerge after witness statements and equipment checks are completed. For now, Binaud’s body remains at the Iten Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting repatriation to France.