Free Updates And Screenshots For ‘Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’ [Details].

The upcoming 3D fighting game “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” is due to arrive worldwide in October, and the team behind it has revealed some fresh and interesting elements for fans to look forward to.

On Monday, game developer CyberConnect2 revealed that “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” will get a free post-launch upgrade. In this update, playable demons will be added to the next game. The game’s Versus Mode lineup will include these playable demons.

At the moment, there are 18 characters in this mode. The Versus Mode update will be the first time players will be able to watch the game’s story from their point of view. Unfortunately, the identities of these playable demons were not revealed in CyberConnect2.

The game developer also revealed intentions to deliver multiple free updates as soon as “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” is released later in 2021 on the PlayStation Blog. The company also vowed to release additional information on each update in the near future. Interestingly, the same PlayStation blog has multiple photographs of the ferocious and strong Spider Demon Rui, as well as other Natagumo Mountain Arc creatures.

Because the game’s Story Mode will cover the events of Mugen Train, more demons introduced in between the arcs may become playable. The first gameplay footage of “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” was released by CyberConnect 2 in July.

Tenjiro, Zenitsu, and Hasibira were included in the Tsuzumi Mansion. It’s probable that one of the playable characters featured in the free post-launch update will be the Tsuzumi Mansion demon. Yahaba and Susamaru, two other demons mentioned in previous promotional materials, may also be playable soon.

On Monday, several fresh screenshots focusing on the Story Mode were also shared. These photos are from the Natagumo Mountain Arc in the series. Some of these images were also featured on the cover of Jump.

On October 14, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles” will be released in Japan and other Asian countries. In terms of its western release, gamers will be able to get their hands on the game on October 15th.

On PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles” will be released.