Free PS Plus Games in October 2021.

The next roster of free PlayStation games has been revealed, with three new titles set to be released in October for all PS Plus customers.

According to the PS Blog, the free PS Plus games selection for October includes “Hell Let Loose,” “PGA Tour 2K21,” and “Mortal Kombat X.” For potential players seeking for new games to play, here’s a quick rundown of each of these titles.

“Hell Let Loose” is a song by the band Hell Let Loose.

In “Hell Let Loose,” play as a soldier on the frontlines of humanity’s greatest struggle. In this intense FPS with mild aspects of realism, storm fortified positions and secure territory in 100-player matches. Every combat is visceral and heart-pounding without being unduly complicated.

“Hell Let Loose” struck a perfect balance of fun and realism, earning it a devoted following among PC gamers. PS5 gamers will now be able to join the fight as one of 14 playable classes, each equipped with historically accurate equipment found throughout the European theater of conflict.

“PGA Tour 2K21” is a video game based on the PGA Tour.

In “PGA Tour 2K21,” compete in the FedExCup Championship. In singleplayer mode, create a personalized golfer and begin a professional career, or compete against friends and other players in local or online golf games.

In “PGA Tour 2K21,” earn rewards, modify gear, build a clubhouse, and organize bespoke tournaments with unique rules and conditions for the ultimate virtual golfing experience.

“Mortal Kombat X” is a fighting game developed by Capcom.

With “Mortal Kombat X,” NetherRealm’s famous fighting game gets one of its best cinematic experiences in recent years. Play through the game’s masterfully-crafted story campaign, which introduces a fresh cast of characters and intriguing events to the “Mortal Kombat” universe, or compete in online ladders to prove who’s the greatest.

Customize fighters by selecting one of three distinct fighting styles, each of which has a significant impact on how each character is played. Change their movesets by swapping out special moves with style-specific moves.

PS Plus Games for September

As always, players have until the end of the month to redeem the previous month’s free games. “Predator: Hunting Grounds,” “Hitman 2,” and “Overcooked: All You Can Eat” are among the PS Plus games out in September.