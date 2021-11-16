Free multiplayer for ‘Halo Infinite’ has been released early, with a campaign to follow soon.

Microsoft and 343 Industries have published a beta version of “Halo Infinite’s” multiplayer ahead of the game’s official release, following a weekend of rumors.

A flurry of leaks and hints pointed to an early multiplayer release of “Halo Infinite” this weekend, sending the gaming community into a frenzy. Many leakers predicted the game’s early release, and a Pringles-sponsored countdown led many gamers to believe that the multiplayer launch of “Halo Infinite” on Monday was all but assured.

Fortunately, the rumors turned out to be genuine.

This much-anticipated new entry in the series is now available for download.