Free Major Update For ‘Outriders’: All The Big Changes In ‘New Horizon’

Square Enix and People Can Fly are preparing to release a significant update for “Outriders” that will contain some exciting new features that will help the game’s general health and playability.

With a handful of new objectives and tons of enhancements to class abilities, weaponry, treasure, and more, the “New Horizon” update seeks to introduce a long list of changes to how the endgame portion of “Outriders” plays out.

Four brand-new Expeditions, the removal of Expedition timers, a simplified Transmog system, and a rethink of Tiago’s store are among the most significant changes in this version. More information was provided by the developers.