Free Beta Codes, Schedules, and Tips For ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’

The second “Call of Duty: Vanguard” test for PC and Xbox gamers began on Thursday, after last week’s PlayStation Early Access. This weekend, players can employ some tips and methods to ace or dominate.

Beta dates for PC and Xbox

For PC and Xbox users who have already pre-ordered “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the Early Access timetable is for those who have already pre-ordered the game. They’ve already received codes that allow them to play the game a few days before the rest of the world.

The Early Access period began on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET and will finish on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The PC and Xbox Open Beta will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and end at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Codes for multiplayer

Call of Duty Tracker, a Twitter user, has given Multiplayer Beta codes for players to utilize.

Tips & tricks for beta testers

Players should familiarize themselves with the Settings menu in order to dominate this weekend’s “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Beta. Knowing the Settings menu is essential for enjoying the game, from setting the controller’s sensitivity to modifying HUD elements to the color blindness option.

Understanding the Combat Intensity of a match is another crucial aspect that players should be aware of while playing the Beta this weekend. Players may find themselves in a tight conflict due to tactical combat tempo.

Assault, Blitz, and Core Multiplayer battles are great for strong crossfire and multi-person fights. Players must also become familiar with the game’s maps.

Red Star is the largest map in the “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Beta. It has an exposed central section that serves as a focal point for long-range weapon crossfire.

Close-quarters players should stay on structures within the boundary. SMGs and shotguns flourish in these situations against snipers attempting to obtain a commanding position.

If players wish to unlock more Killstreaks in the Beta, they must level up. There’s a lot to do in the multiplayer mode of the game.

To avoid losing in Patrol, players need avoid remaining motionless. When planning a defense or offense, they should think about where the Petrol zone is traveling.

The Gunsmith in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” has a lot of accessories that affect the way firearms work. Players should pay particular attention to each attachment alteration and practice with them.