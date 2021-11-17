Four Scousers have been confirmed for the Matchroom bill, which will be headlined by Katie Taylor in Liverpool.

Robbie Davies Junior, Paddy Lacey, Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail, and his debutant brother Joe McGrail will give a strong Mersey flavor to the Matchroom performance in Liverpool on December 11 headlined by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn.

The four Scousers have been confirmed for the card, which will see Taylor defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Lightweight titles against WBA Mandatory Challenger Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena, and welterweight star Conor Benn face former World Champion Chris Algieri.

Just nine weeks after appearing on the Liam Smith-Anthony Fowler undercard at the same location, Robbie Davies junior will fight for the second time under new trainer Shane McGuigan.

Peter McGrail, a decorated amateur star who made his pro debut the same night with a shutout win against Ed Harrison, will enter the ring for the second time, this time with his rookie brother Joe McGrail.

Paddy Barnes, who made his professional debut against Stanko Jermelic last month, will take a day off from Chester’s trip to Spennymoor in the National League North.

He has another tune-up fight scheduled for the Liverpool Olympia before that.

He told Goal.com, “It’s on a Friday night, and Chester play Curzon Ashton in the FA Trophy the next day.” “I’ve already told the gaffers (Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley) that I’d like to play,” says the player. They believe I’m crazy, but I’m confident in my abilities.” Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs), the top of the bill in Liverpoool at the Arena, is on the verge of a monumental fight with Amanda Serrano in 2022. After sailing to another successful defense of her titles against Jennifer Han of the United States at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, she must first clear a final barrier in the form of Kazakhstan’s Sharipova.

Since turning professional in May 2016, Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs) has won titles at Super-Featherweight, Lightweight, and Super-Lightweight, and the 27-year-old from Taraz is ranked No. 1 in the world at Lightweight by the WBA, having remained undefeated since a shocking four-round points loss on her debut.

“I’m excited to finish the year on a high note.”

