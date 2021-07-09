Four of the Best Horror Games to Play With Others

Playing horror games with your buddies is an excellent way to pass the time on a weekend. While diving into a haunted house or cursed hospital alone is typically a frightening experience, going with friends to share screams frequently makes for a fun time.

Steam’s co-op horror game library has been slowly developing over the years, with titles like “Phasmophobia” and “Dead By Daylight” claiming prominence as some of the platform’s most popular titles.

For those seeking a bit more variation in their cooperative horror selections, here is a short list of some of the greatest and most recommended cooperative horror games available on Steam.

“Devour” and “Pacify”

These are two distinct games that share enough similarities to deserve a spot on this list. Pacify and Devour are both horror games in the egg-hunt format, in which players must collect objects in order to evict a ghost.

While the premise of the two games is quite different, their overall gameplay is quite similar. Players will be placed in a haunted location or establishment and must outrun or hide from a paranormal creature.

Both games feature the classic cat-and-mouse interaction between players and monsters, which frequently results in plenty of screams and mayhem for parties of up to four friends.

“Labyrinthine”

“Labyrinthine” takes a slightly different approach to horror games than most do. As implied by the title, players must navigate mazes, solving riddles and avoiding numerous monsters in order to reach the exit.

Rather than being hunted by ghosts as in “Pac-Man,” each creature in the game is programmed to behave uniquely, challenging players to determine what they are up against and react appropriately.

One monster may take offense at players looking straight at them, while another may grow more aggressive if a player flees. These minor details contribute to the game being more suspenseful and exciting than most.

“GTFO”

This cooperative four-player first-person shooter may appear to be a normal “Left 4 Dead”-style horde shooter, but a brief look at how foes act dispels any misunderstandings.

“GTFO” is a high-octane survival-horror adventure. Players are assigned to various missions within dynamically constructed underground facilities while battling an infestation of humanoid monsters. These deadly “sleepers” are generally dormant. It is up to the players whether they want to charge in full force or take a covert approach. Brief News from Washington Newsday.