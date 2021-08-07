‘Fortnite’ In the New Legendary Quest, a Subtle Skirmish: How to Disable an Alien Billboard

This week’s epic questline in Fortnite is named “A Subtle Skirmish,” and it has you spying on extraterrestrial invaders at the request of the mysterious Dr Slone.

She’ll instruct you to place probes throughout the island, kill trespasser NPCs, and disable alien billboards, among other things. Completing these objectives will reward you with a lot of XP (possibly enough to level you up in the battle pass four or five times), so give it a shot before the questline ends.

The following tutorial has been developed by this website to assist you in getting started.

Start the Questline: A Subtle Skirmish Walkthrough

First and foremost, you must speak with Dr Slone herself to begin the epic questline.

When you find the IO operative out in the field, as dedicated Fortnite players will already know, she is a hostile NPC. If you want to have a more friendly talk with her, you’ll have to call her on a payphone.

These telephone booths can be found in residential neighborhoods, petrol stations, and even bus stops all throughout the island. You can mark one of these sites on your map by opening the quest menu and navigating down to the legendary tab (which is distinguished by its orange color coding).

After accepting Slone’s espionage mission, you must wait until your next match before beginning stage two of the questline.

2nd of 2