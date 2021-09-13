‘Fortnite Cubed’: What Are Punchcards in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’?

Season 8 of Fortnite has finally opened, and punchcards have been restored. Here’s everything you need to know about this one-of-a-kind advancement system.

What Is ‘Fortnite Cubed’ and How Does It Work?

On Sunday, September 12th, countermeasure explosives were detonated aboard the alien mothership, bringing Fortnite’s Invasion season to an explosive conclusion (literally).

This live event, titled “Operation: Sky Fire”, also depicted the return of fan-favorite “Kevin the Cube”, who crash-landed on the island when the vessel was destroyed. This time, though, the interdimensional entity is not alone, as dozens of other cubes have been strewn over the map.

These enigmatic blocks, which can be found at numerous areas of interest, are now generating unusual anomalies in Battle Royale matches. Gravity has been twisted by their influence, unusual energy tubes have been formed that allow you to travel at high speeds, and a portal to the “Sideways” dimension has also been opened.

Given how important these cosmic artefacts are to the current storyline, it’s only fitting that Season 8 be called after them, with the official title “Cubed.”

