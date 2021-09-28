‘Fortnite’ 18.10 Patch: Season 8 Chili Chug Splash Locations

As part of the 18.10 patch, a new consumable known as Chili Chug Splash was added to Fortnite.

This is a variation of the original Chug Splash item, which was first introduced in Chapter 1 of Fortnite Season 9. If you’re unfamiliar with this beverage, it’s distinct from the rest of the battle royale’s consumables in that you can’t drink it by pushing the fire button (as you would with a shield potion).

Instead, fling a pack of Chug Splash at your own feet to douse yourself—and any teammates nearby—in blue liquid. Everyone in the splash radius will be healed and their shield bars will be filled by 20%.

Chili Chug Splash works in the same way as the original, but with an added benefit. You will earn a momentary speed boost if you drown yourself in this spicier flavor, as if you had eaten a pepper. When the effect is transferred to another player, steam will erupt from their ears.

In Fortnite Season 8, where can you find Chili Chug Splash?

Chili Chug Splash is a rare item in Fortnite, thus it’s doubtful that you’ll come across it on your travels. Instead, if you want to benefit from the consumable’s special status effects, you’ll have to go out of your way to find it.

Chili Chug Splash is now available in two forms. The first method is to attack one of the island’s colorful loot llamas (pinata-like animals) until it drops the desired item. However, these are extremely rare, and their spawn sites in Season 8 are yet unknown.

The other, more convenient option is to pay a visit to The Brat NPC, who will exchange your Chili Chug Splash for gold bars. This character may be located near the Fork Knife Food Truck, which is depicted on the map below. Retail Row is located to the northwest of this area.

For 210 gold bars, the Brat will sell you a pack of three Chili Chug Splash items.

The normal version of Chug Splash has also returned to Fortnite Island with the 18.10 update. This is what it is. This is a condensed version of the information.