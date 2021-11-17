Former Premier League chairman says Steven Gerrard lacks “credentials” to manage Aston Villa.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard lacks the qualifications to manage in the Premier League.

After leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership victory in a decade last season, the former Liverpool captain was named Aston Villa manager this week.

Despite his accomplishments in Scotland, Jordan said that Gerrard was hired at Villa because of his playing reputation.

Danny Murphy, an ex-Liverpool player, compared Gerrard’s managing career to that of his former England teammate Frank Lampard during a debate with the 53-year-old.

Raheem Sterling ‘prefers’ a move to Anfield, but Liverpool are having trouble negotiating.

Arsenal has received a huge injury boost before of their match against Liverpool.

Jordan told Talksport, “I don’t think he [Gerrard] has the qualifications either.”

“If they were Joe Schmo from nowhere, Frank Lampard, or Steven Gerrard, none of these people would come through the door.”

“These possibilities would never come their way since they don’t deserve them.”

After a single season with Derby County, Lampard took over as the club’s manager in 2019, overseeing a top-four finish and a trip to the FA Cup final before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Before joining Rangers, Gerrard served as part of Liverpool’s academy, coaching the club’s U18s team for the 2017/18 season.

Jordan questioned the notion that Gerrard was well-prepared to be a Premier League manager, despite the fact that he helped construct a team at Ibrox over three years, culminating in the club going undefeated last season.

He went on to say, “You know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he is, you know who he

“They both talk extremely well, they both have good histories, they both appear to be quite sensible, but neither of them has ever won anything major at the top table.”

“I understand the SPFL is important in Scotland, but [Gerrard’s role at Rangers] isn’t going to compare to the job at Aston Villa.”

On Saturday, Gerrard will take charge of Villa for the first time when they host Brighton at Villa Park.