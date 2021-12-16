Former owners should view Stacey Solomon’s makeover of Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon intends to invite the former owner of Pickle Cottage to view the progress.

With her most recent update of completing her cool and quiet living room, she has been working hard to make the house a home.

The final reassuring touches to the area, which features a massive focal-point fireplace, were delivered yesterday.

Stacey Solomon decorates Pickle Cottage for the holidays as she alters her house.

She’s also added three white, fluffy-looking sofas to the area, which appear to be constructed of a fleece-like teddy-bear material and stuffed with white cushions.

There’s also a matching white fluffy carpeting with a pale wood square table in the middle.

When it comes to color selections, Stacey recommends the following when there are tiny children in the house with filthy hands: “I know it’s all cream in here, and we have a thousand kids and animals, but this area has stringent food regulations, and everything is washable. However, I prefer light and airy colors, especially in a cottage with a low ceiling.” Rose’s wicker moses basket is situated in a lovely alcove that Stacey and Joe want to transform into a “secret entrance” leading to the kitchen later.

“This room will someday be a secret door into the kitchen, but it’s not happening this side of the year so for now it’s Rose’s nap corner,” the mother of four wrote.

“I can’t wait for the lovely lady we got Pickle Cottage from to come by (she still pops by, we love her) and sit with us on our sheep sofas by her old fireplace,” Stacey wrote on Instagram Stories about the change of her living room.

She continued, saying: “This is our living room, and I can’t believe it. I have the impression that I am peering into someone else’s home.” Stacey and her fiance Joe Swash paid £1.2 million for their family villa and have since made numerous improvements, including renovating the outside pool, installing a home gym in one of the many outbuildings, and ensuring that the children have access to it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”