Former Liverpool footballer identified as prolific county lines drug dealer.

Former footballer who grew up with Wayne Rooney and went on to become a successful county lines drug dealer.

John Lawless was a talented young Croxteth footballer who played in the Champions League against Liverpool in 2005.

The 39-year-old, on the other hand, led a double life as one of Hull’s most successful drug traffickers, supplying the city with crack cocaine and heroin through county lines trading.

Lawless was a member of the ‘Scouse J’ gang, which became one of Humberside Police’s top targets in the campaign against narcotics bringing misery to Hull, according to Hull Live.

Lawless, a father of six, had a bright career as a footballer and was even managing football team Prestatyn Town in North Wales when he was caught in Hull for County Lines dealing.

As a player, the Croxteth-born Liverpool FC fan boasted of growing up alongside Everton and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.

But, unlike England legend Wayne Rooney, Lawless’ career never took off. Instead, he played for a number of lower-league clubs, notably Marine FC in Crosby, near Liverpool, TNS in Burscough, and Vauxhall Motors in Vauxhall.

His career highlight occurred in the first round of the 2005 Champions League, when he played for Welsh champions TNS against European Champions Liverpool. In front of 45,000 supporters at Anfield, Lawless came on as a substitute. TNS was defeated 3-0 on the night and 6-0 on the season.

Daniel Condliff, 26, the ringleader, sourced and supplied the drugs from Liverpool, while his sidekick, Lawless, functioned as a ‘area manager’ in Hull, overseeing 11 drug dealers.

The bust of Condliff and Lawless’ operation was a huge setback for County Lines selling in Hull, according to Humberside Police, and had a significant influence on drug supply in the city.

“We believe that by preventing this gang’s activities, we have prevented considerable volumes of heroin and crack cocaine from being sold on the streets of,” stated DS Matthew Grantham, who headed the Humberside Police investigation.”

