Former Labour councillor was ‘delighted’ to be booted from the party.

According to The Washington Newsday, a Wirral councillor has been permanently expelled from Labour for supporting a prohibited organisation.

On Wirral Council, Cllr Jo Bird, who represents Bromborough, acknowledged to signing a petition organized by Labour Against the Witchhunt (LAW).

She also stated that she spoke at a gathering of the group more than three years ago, which campaigns against what it sees as politically motivated antisemitism within the party.

Cllr Bird is said to have been removed from the Labour Party as a result of her support for an organization that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has ‘proscribed,’ or outlawed, as being incompatible with Labour’s rules, purposes, and principles.

Cllr Bird, who is Jewish, claimed she was “delighted” that Labour had ousted her, but that LAW had only been banned for four months by the party.

“I’m glad that the Labour Party has dismissed me,” Cllr Bird stated in response to the decision.

“They claim it’s because I spoke at a gathering organized by Labour Against the Witchhunt (more than three years ago) and signed a petition (early 2020).” Only four months ago, the Labour Party outlawed Labour Against the Witchhunt.

“I’m no longer trapped in the Labour Party’s hostile climate, where Jews like me are 31 times more likely to be investigated for speaking out against racism.”

In March 2019 and February 2020, the former Labour councillor was suspended for the second time by the party.

Although the reason for Cllr Bird’s most recent suspension is unknown, she was suspended in March 2019 for making a joke about the ‘Jewish process.’

On both occasions, Cllr Bird was allowed to return to the party.

“I’m free from fear of disciplinary punishment for using my human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association – to speak and meet with other people,” the Bromborough councillor continued.

“The Labour Party is dying as a vehicle for social justice,” she said, alleging racism in the current party.

Cllr Bird stated that she will remain an independent member of Wirral Council.

“People of Bromborough, Port Sunlight,” she continued.

