Former ‘Daggerfall’ developers are working on a new large-scale RPG.

Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay, former developers of “The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall,” have founded OnceLost Games, a new game studio focused to create “The Wayward Realms,” an ambitious project that could herald the emergence of a new gaming subgenre: Grand RPG.

Apart from a few snippets of information revealed on the game’s Steam page, where the makers promised to offer a game on a scale never seen before, not much is known about what exactly “The Wayward Realms” will be.

The Archipelago is a huge continent made up of hundreds of islands packed with various villages and cities populated by hundreds or even thousands of NPCs in “The Wayward Realms.” The game is reported to have marshes, mountains, swamps, woods, and other biomes, with each area being dynamically and procedurally generated.

Based on the material given, the game appears to be a free-form, sandbox experience in which players are allowed to do whatever they want. It’s been hinted that “The Wayward Realms” would contain a dynamic faction structure with some say over how the game’s geopolitics play out, and players will have the opportunity to be a leader or significant figure in one of them.

This faction structure is backed up by a virtual Game Master who will have a significant impact on how NPCs react to world events brought about by the player or other characters.

The mechanism is similar to what the “Mount and Blade” games feature in their single-player campaign modes, with the exception that “The Wayward Realms” appears to be aiming for a fully-explorable world rather than simply traveling around a map.

“The Wayward Realms” will also have magic, monsters, and races that are often associated with the high fantasy genre. Custom spell crafting, potion creation, and a classless character system will all be available in the game, allowing players to be whatever they choose, whether it’s a typical warrior, a combat mage, or a sly archer.

“The Wayward Realms” is currently in its early stages of production, with only a brief teaser and a few screenshots accessible. As the developers continue to make progress, more facts about the game should be published by next year.