For years, a BBC Eastenders character has been mispronouncing names.

Fans of Eastenders have been pointing out for years how a character on the show has been mispronouncing a name.

Viewers have been pointing out how Tameka Empson’s character Kim Fox does not refer to Janine Butcher by her onscreen name, complete with video evidence.

Fans are waiting for Kim to name her ‘Janice’ after the beloved figure, portrayed by Charlie Brooks, returned to Albert Square earlier this month.

“Of all the continuing storylines #EastEnders has done.. Kim calling Janine “Janice” and never ever being corrected is my all time fave [tear emojis],” remarked Twitter user @jacklloyd 01.

People reacted positively to the video, praising Kim’s commitment to realistic and comedic writing, with many dubbing her a “icon.”

“Haha I was thinking about what a fantastic comic actress she is the other day, and I couldn’t remember what the frequent mispronunciation was!” remarked @tweetmonkeyj on Twitter.

“I appreciate how they kept it running all these years later,” @BR 4 N commented.

“I think Diane corrected her once, but it didn’t stop her,” @Tubzy2001 added.

“Absolutely love the Kim/Janine (or Janice!) pairing!!” tweeted @edwardgvickers. They are such opposing characters, but they get along so well on television. They’re incredible.”

When Janine returned to Walford with a strange new persona, fans of the BBC drama were ecstatic.

On September 6, at the very end of the show, Zack Hudson was seen standing in a waiting area with his young nephew when a woman came wearing sultry black stilettos.

“Cute!” exclaimed the mystery woman as she walked over to her desk and removed a pair of latex gloves.

Zack replied, “Thank you, it’s actually my nephew who’s here to see you,” before adding, “I open my mouth and it just pours out.”

As she slipped on the gloves, the woman said frankly, “Well, I’m sure we can get you something for that.”

“I was expecting you to be older, Doctor Gold,” Zack said, his gaze fixed on her.

The camera then switches to Janine, who is wearing black specs and smirking as she responds, “Actually, it’s Doctor Bernstein, Judith Bernstein.”

Viewers at home were taken aback by Janine's new employment and fictitious name, and took to.