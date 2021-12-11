For the ‘lush’ new goods, Iceland shoppers “require a bigger freezer.”

After seeing it online, customers have been hooked with a new line of Iceland items.

The company is well-known for its popular products, which customers are typically eager to obtain.

Now, a new Iceland collection has been posted online, and customers are raving about it.

Customers want ‘nibbles’ from the Home Bargains ‘nibbles’ kiosk for Christmas banquets.

Iceland’s new Christmas sweets, featuring a Giant Chocolate Bar, Hazelnut Dome Gateau, Classic Trifle Slice, Chocolate & Praline Choux Garland, and more, were shared on Facebook by NewFoodsUK. Prices begin at £6.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the new items and were tagging friends and family on social media to ask them to pick them up on their next trip to Iceland.

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

“Too many to chose from, they all seem amazing,” one buyer remarked, while another added, “OMG they look lush.”

“I need a bigger freezer!!” said a third.

“Need to try the trifle cake,” commented a fourth shopper.

“Please, all of them,” one person remarked, while another added, “These all seem beautiful.”

Iceland’s seasonal desserts can be purchased online here.