For the first time this season, Rafa Benitez may be poised to unleash an Everton partnership.

Everton’s first two games have seen partnerships and relationships spring up all across the pitch.

Andros Townsend has forged a strong partnership with Seamus Coleman down the right flank, and he hopes to do the same with number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The midfield engine of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure has combined to give the Blues an energy and presence around both boxes, while Lucas Digne and Richarlison cause issues on the left.

However, there is one Blues alliance that has yet to be formed, and that is in the back.

That could change now that Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina are back in full training ahead of Burnley’s visit on Monday.

The latter was absent from Everton’s most recent match, a 2-0 victory over Brighton, while the former has yet to play a competitive game for the Blues this season, due to Godfrey’s need to isolate due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite his lack of playing time, there is a growing perception that the Colombian and Englishman are the Toffees’ most reliable centre-backs.

The defence kept a clean sheet at the Amex Stadium, despite Michael Keane’s loss in focus leading to Southampton’s opener and another at Elland Road against Leeds, while Mason Holgate conceded this week that his performances last season were not up to his expectations.

Everton are in need of a solid defensive pairing, and Mina and Godfrey are the missing components.

For far too long, especially since the start of the 2018-19 season, when veteran captain Phil Jagiielka was dropped from the starting lineup, Blues management has chopped and altered the backline.

It was sometimes forced owing to fitness issues or a lack of form, and other times the management was looking for the right recipe to reinforce the backline.

However, the lack of consistency has hampered the defense.

Mina missed 14 games last season due to injury, but when he does play, he is a force to be reckoned with.

He is a strong in the air and swift on the ground, and he is a leader in the back with continual communication and cajoling of his teammates.

While his physical stature of 6ft 5ins allows him to compete with Europe's greatest attackers, his antics on the field set him apart.