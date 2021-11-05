For the BBC show, Holly Willoughby wears a black leather skirt that says “business.”

Holly Willoughby was all business today, flaunting her stylish office attire.

Holly was promoting her new book Reflections while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presented This Morning.

Holly revealed her new effort earlier this year, claiming that the book featured “small pieces” of herself.

She stated, ” “Writing is such a personal endeavor, and there are many little bits of me scattered across these pages. Reflections is the title of the book, and it is mainly my views and observations on inner and exterior beauty…

“This book is a testament to how inner and outer beauty can coexist in perfect harmony.

“I hope this book sparks talks about how to find your unique lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself better – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, and full,” says the author.

Holly has been busy promoting Reflections since its release at the end of October.

The 40-year-old was on BBC Radio 2 today, as well as Heart Radio and Virgin Radio.

But, as is customary, Holly shared her attire on Instagram before starting her day.

She was dressed in a £525 Alexa Chung black leather midi skirt and a Pure Collection white blouse.

Holly also wore a £1,250.00 Bella Freud tweed shearling collar coat.

Holly captioned the photo, saying: “Good morning… Friday is a hectic day… This morning, I was up and out… When it comes to my book Reflections…” At 7:40, I’ll be on @bbcradio2 with the great @zoetheball, then on @thisisheart with the dream duo @noholdenback and @jamie.theakston at 8:10, and finally on @virginradiouk with the wonderful @sampinkham at 9:30… “#hwstyle @alexachung skirt @bella freud coat @bella freud jewellery @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque shirt @purecollection”