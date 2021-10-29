For sale is a ‘unique’ property that backs onto a ‘world famous’ Merseyside location.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a massive home that is one of only a few in the world has presented itself.

The seven-bedroom property is ‘unique’ in that it overlooks the world-famous Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

The property, which is located on Meols Drive in Heswall and is described as “beautiful,” overlooks the first fairway of the green.

The four-bedroom home of a hoarder is being sold “as is.”

The property is in desperate need of repair and modernisation, with most rooms being devoid of furnishings and in desperate need of stripping.

However, architectural plans have already been drawn up to turn the house into a “one-of-a-kind” residence.

Market Street Homes has listed the house, dubbed The Hermitage, on Rightmove with a reference price of £1,450,000.

The average price of a home in Hoylake over the last year was £312,899.

The most common type of property sold was a terraced house, which sold for an average of £253,965.

Flats, on the other hand, sold for a stunning £208,784 and semi-detached homes for £338,567.

Over the last year, sold prices in Hoylake have increased by 18% over the previous year and by 15% over the 2016 peak of £271,114.

According to these figures, buying a home in Hoylake will cost you more than in most other parts of Merseyside.

They will, however, cost significantly more on Meols Drive, where this house is located.

According to Rightmove’s market data, a Meols Drive home marketed at £1,345,000 sold in September 2020; however, it is unclear whether the property sold for more or less than the quoted amount.

After being marketed for £900,000, another seven-bedroom house on the road is also under offer.

Apart from the fact that the properties on Meols Drive are huge and spectacular, the prices appear to be higher due to its proximity to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, West Kirby beach, and the local attraction Red Rocks.

The Hermitage, as seen on Rightmove, has many of the qualities of an older home, including huge windows, high ceilings, and vast rooms.

The house is built around a magnificent entrance hall that leads to three reception rooms, each with a view of the gardens.

A cloak room, which might be transformed into a downstairs toilet, is also located on the ground level.

There’s also a place to work. “The summary has come to an end.”