For sale is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ Victorian property on a private road in South Liverpool.

In Liverpool, a “one-of-a-kind” house that has been characterized as “beautiful” has come on the market.

The six-bedroom house on Woolton Mount is located at the top of a private road in the village of South Liverpool.

It can be reached by car from Acrefield Road or by foot from Mount Park.

Rent for a city apartment with beautiful views is exorbitant.

The Victorian detached mansion named Ashtor, listed with Century 21, is up for sale for offers in the region of £999,950.

The house is close to public transportation and green spaces like Reynolds Park, Woolton Woods, and Camp Hill, as well as public transportation to Liverpool city centre.

Woolton is also recognized for its ties to the Bealtes, as well as its popular local stores, taverns, and restaurants.

Woolton Conservation Area surrounds Ashtor, with Woolton Mount including a collection of early ‘Victorian mansion mansions and architect designed modern dwellings.’

In the last twelve months, the average price of a property in Woolton was £281,322.

The majority of the properties sold were semi-detached houses, with an average price of £274,151. Terraced homes, on the other hand, sold for an average of £194,792, while detached residences sold for £495,850.

In the previous year, sales prices in the area increased by 14% over the previous year.

There are presently no other homes for sale on Woolton Mount, but identical properties less than a mile away on Allerton Road, £875,000 on Beaconsfield Road, and £500,000 on Lydiate Lane are all listed for £1,350,000.

The property has a glass entrance and a reception hall with a cloakroom, according to images on Rightmove.

A’spacious lounge’ and a games room with snooker tables and lots of space for more fixtures can be found on the ground level.

The kitchen is fully equipped and open-concept, with a center island and dining area.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, while the other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en-suite bathroom on the second floor.

A four-piece family bathroom with a free-standing bath and shower is shared by the additional bedrooms.

An annex with independent living quarters is also available on the property, which is great for visiting friends or living with a large family.

In the foreground. “The summary has come to an end.”