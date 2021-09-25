For sale is a ‘immediately identifiable’ house in a former 200-year-old business.

Former shops that were once a “vital component of the town” are now available for purchase as a private cottage.

The Victorian Cottage was two community stores in the center of the historic West Kirby Old Village for nearly two centuries.

The four-bedroom detached house on Village Road in Wirral is now for sale.

For sale is a ‘magnificent’ home with its own natural pond and waterfall.

It’s listed with Karl Tatler for £499,950 and described as the “ideal” home for someone searching for a “instantly identifiable and eye-catching” property.

Similar houses are now listed for a variety of prices above £400,000, just 0.1 mile away.

A four-bedroom house on Sandy Lane is on the market for £450,000, while another four-bedroom house on Kirby Park is on the market for £645,000.

According to Rightmove, the average sold price of houses in West Kirby over the last year was £364,750.

Over the last 12 months, detached residences accounted for the majority of those sales, with an average price of £516,044.

The remaining sales were of semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £332,860, with flats selling for £251,951.

Sold prices were up 16 percent year over year and 19 percent higher than the previous year’s high point.

Despite its transformation from a shop to a family home, the house retains many of its original characteristics and benefits from a wealth of period details.

The house has four double bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to photos taken inside.

Three reception rooms on the first floor are currently being used as a living room, lounge, and morning room.

A conservatory extension runs onto the back garden, in addition to these family rooms.

The bedrooms are on the first floor, with two of them having an en-suite bathroom and the other having access to a shower room.

There is additional off-road parking accessible for a number of vehicles.

The property’s “secret garden” is one of its most “famous” features.

A tiered garden with a multitude of water features, including three ponds and waterfalls, can be found at the back.

A patio area at the bottom of the garden leads to a lawn, shed, and mature plants.

“For.”Summary ends,” reads the Karl Tatler listing.