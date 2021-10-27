For One Week, ‘Apex Legends” Wall-Running ‘Shadow Royale’ Mode Returns.

For a limited time, players will be able to play the Shadow Royale game mode in “Apex Legends” as Respawn celebrates Halloween with its own brand of terror.

Players that are eliminated in Shadow Royale will reappear as Shadows, ghostly versions of their previous selves who can run around and help their remaining squadmates. Shadows will be able to do some of the legendary techniques from “Titanfall,” such as wall-running and double jumping, but they will be limited to melee attacks exclusively.

While melee attacks aren’t particularly useful in a shootout, the Shadows’ increased mobility can make close-quarter battles much more frightening and terrifying, especially when there are numerous ghosts present. Even scarier, Shadows get limitless revives until their last surviving fireteam member dies, at which point the entire squad is removed from the game.

This limited-time game mode first debuted in Season 6 as part of the Fight or Fright Halloween event, where it was warmly received by gamers in need of a change of pace.

Shadow Royale is part of this year’s Monsters Within event, which included a slew of new “Apex Legends” content drops.

The new Encore Arena, a modest blood sport arena located in Boreas, Seer’s home planet, is one of the key elements of this new event. The map includes broad, open firefields with up to three levels of height and a slew of flanking ways.

Players will also have access to an event-specific reward track, which comprises items like as Apex packs, battle pass XP, and a new Loba skin.

When it comes to skins, Monster Within Packs has a slew of Halloween-themed skins to choose from. These packs include limited-edition Halloween cosmetics for players to enjoy over the spooky season. Anti-dupe protection is included in Monster Within Packs, ensuring that players do not receive the same item again.

On November 2, both the Monsters Within event and the Shadow Royale game mode will come to an end. Encore, meanwhile, will be a permanent map in the Arenas mode.