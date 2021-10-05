For October half-term, BeWILDerwood Cheshire is getting a new addition and an autumn touch.

Autumn’s plethora of events, as well as the arrival of October half-term, making it the ideal time for a family-friendly woods excursion.

It’s no surprise, then, that BeWILDerwood Cheshire has been planning a magnificent season celebration.

Aside from the attraction’s natural transition from green to autumnal tones, guests can expect a slew of new experiences and activities.

The magnificent Whitchurch-based adventure park, which was inspired by Tom Blofeld’s charming BeWILDerwood books, originally launched this spring and has been proving popular ever since, with tickets in high demand. The team at BeWILDerwood nevertheless advises that you purchase your tickets in advance because space in the woods is limited.

Even if you’ve been before, if you’re planning a day out during the upcoming school holidays, you’ll be in for plenty of fresh experiences.

A new, colossal structure

The 70-acre BeWILDerwood Cheshire has been packed with entertaining elements to enjoy since it debuted, from enormous slippery slides to extra-long zip lines.

However, it hasn’t stopped the Boggle Builders from making place for another, and a massive new play structure is in the works.

When it opens in time for half term, the Towering Treetop Tangles is expected to be a popular with the park’s braver explorers.

Start making plans to visit during the school holidays to be among the first to climb the crooked and braided construction, which will rise to 30 feet and encompass more than 1,000 square feet.

It will blend fascinating ground play with challenging high-level pathways and incredibly tall platforms, promising to provide even more adventure to the woods for adults and children alike.

Crafts and stories with a Halloween theme

All year long, guests of all ages may enjoy getting creative at BeWILDerwood Cheshire, as The Big Hat organizes daily craft classes that are all included in the entry price.

If you go during the half-term period leading up to Halloween, the activities will have a spooky – not scary – vibe as the festivities ramp up and the woods welcome a new daytime event called Snagglefang’s Spooktacular Shindig. A completely new story has been added to the event. “The summary has come to an end.”