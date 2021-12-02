For ‘no reason,’ a woman attempted to stab a young couple to death.

A lady was found guilty today of attempting to knife her closest friend and lover to death for no apparent reason.

“You killed my nan,” Lauren Walsh said as she snatched a knife from Kelsey Gielinck’s kitchen and tapped her on the chest with it.

Walsh stabbed the young mother in the nose, then knifed her 17 times. Miss Gielinck didn’t even know her nan, who is still alive.

Wesley Pemberton, Miss Gielinck’s partner, interfered, but Walsh, 22, stabbed him three times, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

During a peculiar nine-day trial, Walsh admitted to wounding both victims with the intent to cause serious bodily damage, but denied their attempted murder.

After Miss Gielinck found her bank card had been stolen and used at Home Bargains and Tesco, prosecutors claimed she struck “without warning.”

The card had been seized by Walsh, who then went to her friend’s house in Old Swan and tried to console her, unbeknownst to the mother-of-one.

After confessing to the theft, nursery worker Walsh claimed she “lost control” after Miss Gielinck called her “a disgusting person.”

The victim, on the other hand, said she had no notion Walsh was the thief until she read about it in the hospital newspaper The Washington Newsday.

After nearly 11 hours of discussion, a jury convicted Walsh guilty of attempting to murder Ms Gielinck by a majority of 10-2.

Today, after 14 hours of deliberation, they convicted her guilty of attempting to murder Mr Pemberton by a majority of 10-2.

Walsh was not in the dock, according to the court, after taking a Covid test at Styal jail, which came out negative.

Her two victims sobbed and were consoled by family members.

Walsh will appear in court this afternoon, according to Judge David Aubrey, QC, ahead of a likely sentencing in the new year.

Miss Gielinck suffered wounds to her face, chest, body, and stomach, as well as severed tendons in her right hand, in a “vicious, unjustified, deadly attack” on Wednesday, April 14 this year.

“What was the reason for the attack?” prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones asked the jury. Who knows what will happen. Maybe it’s envy, maybe it’s some unknown anger, maybe it’s something else.” “The summary comes to an end.”