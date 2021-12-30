For January 2022, there are no free PlayStation Plus games.

The PlayStation Plus free games list for January has been published, wrapping off the year with some of the year’s biggest releases.

In a recent article on the PlayStation Blog, Sony unveiled the three new PS Plus games for January 2022. PlayStation owners with a valid PS Plus subscription will be able to claim these games until early February, so get them while they’re hot.

Here’s a deeper look at the titles that will be available for free next month.

“Persona 5 Strikers” is a video game (PS4)

“Strikers” is a direct sequel to 2016’s phenomenally blockbuster “Persona 5,” and it continues the story of the Phantom Thieves as they attempt to deal with a fresh wave of Metaverse-related catastrophes that have sprung up all over Japan.

The game blends the hack-and-slash horde warfare of Koei Tecmo’s “Dynasty Warriors” series with “Persona 5’s” complicated rock-paper-scissor gameplay and theatrical flair. As the Phantom Thieves steal everyone’s hearts once more, embark on another adventure with some familiar faces and a few new ones.

“DiRT 5” (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4)

“DiRT 5” is one of the best simcade-style racing experiences modern gaming has to offer for aficionados of off-road racing. Participate in high-octane rallies in a variety of settings and racing disciplines, including ice racing, rallycross, and more.

With a 4-player split-screen, you may enjoy some classic couch parties with pals, or compete against the greatest players from around the world in online matches.

“Deep Rock Galactic” (PS5/PS4) is a PlayStation 5/PS4 game.

In the console version of Coffee Stain’s hit 4-player co-op game “Deep Rock Galactic,” be ready to mine like there’s no tomorrow.

As one of four space dwarves equipped to the teeth with high-powered weaponry and mining equipment, descend into deep, dark, and dank caverns to complete mining operations. Defend yourself against hordes of enormous bugs and opposing corporations’ soldiers while fulfilling goals and hoping to make it out alive.

“Deep Rock Galactic” is one of the best cooperative experiences gamers can have, with randomly generated levels, a solid advancement system, and the sheer unpredictability and craziness of playing with pals.

Dwarves, it’ll always be rock and stone.