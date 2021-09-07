For iPhone, iPad, and Mac Devices, remastered Mac OS X Wallpapers in 6K Resolution are now available.

Thanks to a free online download, iOS users can now enjoy an updated version of Mac OS X wallpapers in greater resolution.

Several classic Mac OS X wallpapers have been remastered into full 6K quality by developer Rafael Conde. They are accessible for free on the developer’s website for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

According to Softpedia News, the refurbished wallpapers appear to be fresh new. They even support the P3 broad color gamut in its entirety.

Conde shared a “small thing” he did over the weekend in a Twitter update on Sept. 6. A movie demonstrating different Mac OS backgrounds is included with the upgrade.

Over the weekend, I made a little little thing…

Wallpapers for Mac OS X Remastered (Galaxy Edition):

Exodus Honey plays in the background for the first 20 seconds of the video. The song Exodus Honey plays in the background of the Mac OS Leopard and Mac OS Snow Leopard introductory videos.

Conde operates the OSX.photo website, which produced the film presenting slides of several wallpapers. The remastered wallpapers in 6k quality are available for download on the website for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

The wallpapers are 18MB in size as a whole. Those who do not want to purchase the entire bundle and would rather simply get the wallpapers that are appropriate for their devices can do so by hovering over the options just below the video.

Two Aurora images from Leopard and Leopard Snow, and two Galaxy backgrounds from Lion and Mountain Lion are available.

There are alternatives for 6K, iPad, and iPhone underneath each remastered Mac OS X wallpaper. Hovering over the option that best fits their device will allow them to download the wallpaper in a reduced size ranging from 436KB to 4.1MB.

Conde said in a statement that his creation isn’t flawless, but it’s the best he could accomplish at the time.

“I found original versions of the wallpapers, upscaled them using Machine Learning, added a P3 color space, then used Machine Learning to de-noise,” he explained. The coder went on to say, “And then I manually adjusted them to more closely match how I remembered them.”