For iPhone 13 users, iOS 15.1 Beta 2 fixes the Unlock With Apple Watch bug.

In iOS 15.1 Beta 2 for iPhone 13, Apple has finally addressed the “Unlock with Apple Watch” bug.

The second beta of iOS 15.1 for developers was released by Apple on Tuesday. The update resolved an issue that iPhone 13 owners had while using Apple Watch to access their smartphones.

After complaints from iPhone 13 owners appeared, Apple promised a solution in its support manual, which was fulfilled in iOS 15.1 Beta 2. Customers who tried to open their smartphones using their Apple Watch apparently got an error, according to MacRumors.

Users who attempted to access iPhone 13 using the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature received a “unable to communicate with the Apple Watch” response, according to sources. Toggling over to settings, selecting Face ID, and entering a passcode did not operate as expected.

Since the pandemic made wearing facemasks the norm, Apple has been exploring on ways to unlock iPhones without the hassle of removing the masks to use Face ID or constantly punching in passwords every time the device is used.

Alternatives such as fingerprint scanning or typing in passwords have been used by iPhone users. The ability to unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch is another important feature.

iPhone users no longer need to remove their facemask to be identified and unlock their phones thanks to the “Unlock with Apple Watch” function. They don’t have to type in their password either.

Owners of later iPhone versions, such as the iPhone 13, have fewer alternatives for unlocking their devices. According to The Verge, fingerprint readers are no longer available on later iPhone models. This means that without the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature, iPhone 13 holders are left with putting their facemasks down for Face ID recognition or inputting their passwords every time they need to use their phones.

With iOS 15.1 Beta 2, you can use an updated Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone using the “Unlock with Apple Watch” function.

Apple still has not issued any announcement about the iOS 15.1 public launch. iPhone 13 users may still have to wait for the next updates when the “Unlock with Apple Watch” bug fix will roll out to everyone.