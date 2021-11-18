For historic sex abuse, a predator has been imprisoned.

A sex offender was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for prior sex offenses.

After a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Anthony Duckers, of Black Horse Close in Newton, Wirral, was convicted guilty of five charges of indecent assault.

Between the 1970s and the early 2000s, the 64-year-old committed the crimes.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison today, as well as a lifetime restraining order.

He was also issued a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

“I am glad that Duckers will now spend a number of years in prison as a result of his conduct,” Detective Constable Kevin Thomas said.

“I hope today’s proceedings allow his victims to move on with their lives, and I encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense to come forward and report it.”

“Time should never be a stumbling block in the pursuit of justice.

“Merseyside Police takes every report of sexual assaults, whether old or new, very seriously, and has dedicated officers in the force’s Unity Team who are specially trained to both thoroughly investigate claims and ensure that people who report them are adequately supported.”

“I’d like to use this opportunity to reassure anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense that if you can get the confidence to come forward and speak with us, we will treat you with respect and ensure that all reports are adequately examined.”

Officers from the force’s specialized Unity unit can be reached at 0151 777 1382. Information can also be shared anonymously with us on social media @MerPolCC or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.