For Exploration And Expeditions, the ‘New World’ War Hammer was created.

Melee-inclined gamers in “New World” can choose from a variety of melee weapons, including the two-handed War Hammer. Despite its slow and heavy nature, hammers can do massive damage and use crowd control to keep adversaries in place.

War Hammers are great in all game modes since they can handle a wide variety of adversaries with relative ease. Both hammer skill trees have the ability to use crowd control while also causing massive amounts of damage to any target they hit.

This weapon type works well in the hands of a tank player when it comes to PvE. The hammer’s crowd control abilities will not only keep enemy mobs away from party members, but its tremendous damage output will also aid the tank in keeping aggro on them for longer. Here are some War Hammer PvE builds to think about.

War Hammer PvE Builds in the “New World”

This build is built for both open-world exploration and dungeon crawling, so players won’t have to keep resetting their weapon’s skill trees after each Expedition run.

The active abilities for this build are Path of Destiny and Armor Breaker, which are utilized to pull a large number of foes before nuking them with Shockwave and Armor Breaker.

Clear Out is recommended over Armor Breaker since the latter pushes foes away from the player, preventing any further damage.

When it comes to passives, grab all of the nodes under Shockwave and Path of Destiny first because they provide the most benefit. Then, from the Crowd Crusher tree, take Concussive Impact and Juggernaut’s Hammer Time to obtain a substantial DPS boost against targets affected by crowd control effects.

For players, especially tanks, the I Can Do This All Day perk from the Crowd Crusher tree is chosen over Outnumbered since totally avoiding damage is preferable to taking any at all.

Tanks should always be blocking opposing attacks, and Shockwave’s stun and Frailty passive are more than enough to minimize enemy damage in PvE.

Combine this build with a Great Axe for AoE damage or a Sword and Shield for added defense.