For nearly two decades, a unique Liverpool sculpture has greeted shoppers and clubbers.

Penelope metal by Cuban-born artist Jorge Pardo, located in Wolstenholme Square, is one among the many recognizable works of art buried in Liverpool city centre.

The set of multicolored stalks, which stand 10 meters tall and are crowned by dazzling, spherical spheres, were created as Pardo’s entry into the city’s Biennial.

While the sculptures may appear to some to be “something out of a science fiction film,” they do pay homage to a portion of Liverpool’s history.

However, some people may be unaware of the artwork’s inspiration and tribute to Liverpool’s fascinating history.

“The stalks symbolize the historical significance of the Rope Walks region, where the long ropes of ships were put out in the streets to be plaited,” the Liverpool Daily Post reported on May 13, 2004.

“The sculpture’s title alludes to a scene in Homer’s Odyssey in which Ulysses’ wife Penelope patiently awaited her husband’s return from the Trojan war, putting off suitors by claiming she needed to finish weaving a robe, unraveling her work each night.

“Penelope took four weeks to build and is Pardo’s largest permanent piece of outdoor sculpture to date, including pieces from Germany and Holland.”

“We shall be incredibly delighted to present the people of Liverpool with this wonderful invention and hope that everyone will enjoy it,” Cllr Beatrice Fraenkel, chair of the Liverpool Rope Walks Partnership, said in April 2004.

“Having an internationally renowned artist such as Jorge Pardo build a sculpture of this magnitude is a big coup for the city and will improve our status in the world of art and culture. We hope Penelope will bring a smile to people’s faces through her artwork.

“This is also a significant boost for the city as we approach 2008.” The commissioning of this multinational artwork exemplifies our creative, adventurous, and thought-provoking attempts to illustrate to the rest of the world how culturally varied Liverpool is becoming.

“Most importantly, this is the first time a significant piece has been performed.”

