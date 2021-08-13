For a limited time, ‘Rebel Galaxy’ is available for free on the Epic Games Store.

As part of the Epic Games Store’s regular free game giveaway, the action-packed space RPG “Rebel Galaxy” is currently available for free. The game replaces the store’s free game offer from last week, “A Plague Tale: Innocence.”

The singleplayer open world RPG “Rebel Galaxy” is situated on the outskirts of the known cosmos. As an open-ended game, players can choose their own path: become a notorious space pirate who preys on trade lines, or become an asteroid miner who sells rare ores for a profit. Hundreds of NPCs litter the game, providing jobs, exposition dumps, and other sorts of meaningful interaction.

The core of “Rebel Galaxy” is combat, and players can anticipate to perform a lot of fighting in the game. Unlike other space-based dogfighting games like “Star Wars Squadrons,” “Rebel Galaxy’s” space warfare confines players to a 2D plane, limiting player-controlled aircraft to lateral movement. However, the sheer spectacle of each engagement makes up for the game’s lack of freedom of movement.

Space conflicts in “Rebel Galaxy” frequently end in explosions. Players will frequently face battle against a variety of ships, ranging from agile fighters to heavily armed corvettes and dreadnoughts. Weapons on the ship can be manually aimed and fired or left in the hands of AI crewmates who will shoot hostiles at will.

Even with the 2D flight and combat controls, the steady onslaught of lasers, massive cannons, and other weaponry gives “Rebel Galaxy’s” space battles a cinematic sense. Few games allow you to bombard foes with a frigate’s broadside cannon salvo, but “Rebel Galaxy” manages to make it a lot of fun and fulfilling.

Players can choose from a wide range of ships, each with its own arsenal of deadly armaments, ranging from shield-breaking energy weapons to hull-busting torpedoes, flak cannons, and assault guns. There are numerous playstyle alternatives to suit each player’s preferences, and those who become bored with their current arsenal may easily switch to a new one for an entirely new and refreshing experience.