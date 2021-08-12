For a Cosmic Horror Game, ‘Spec Ops: The Line’ Creator Teams Up With Nine Inch Nails Guitarist.

Cory Davis, the creative director of Spec Ops: The Line, announced on Thursday that he will be working on a cosmic horror game with Nine Inch Nails musician Robin Finck.

The two have collaborated on a new development studio called Eyes Out, which will focus on art-house projects that aren’t generally greenlit by AAA studios. Davis and Finck agreed to collaborate after realizing they had a passion for interactive media and atmospheric storytelling, according to the official statement.

Their first project, incidentally, will be a narrative-driven horror game.

Cory Davis and Robin Finck: Who Are They?

Davis appears to be a logical match for a horror game, given his impressive track record in the genre, having worked on the original Condemned and F.E.A.R. during his time at Monolith Productions. He was most recently the creative director for Here They Lie, a PSVR experience released in 2014.

With so many games under his belt, it’s safe to say Davis has a knack for creeping out players and stretching the limits of video game storytelling. Even Spec Ops, ostensibly a military shooter, is famous for its unsettling white phosphorus scenario, which is considerably more harrowing than anything in The Last of Us or Resident Evil Village. As a result, it will be fascinating to watch what dark vision he might conjure up next, especially now that he is no longer bound by a large publishing house.

While Finck is most known for traveling with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as members of Nine Inch Nails, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee also has a horror history.

The musician and John Carpenter originally collaborated on the soundtrack for the 2001 film Ghosts of Mars. Later, he moved into video games, composing guitar pieces for games such as Observation, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Noct.

What is the project that Eyes Out is working on?

Finck and Davis have put together a team of like-minded creatives to assist them in the development of Eyes Out, their first game. This will be a “single-player […] cosmic horror game with great environmental storytelling,” according to the official announcement.

