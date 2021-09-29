For 24-hour stays, the city center car park has been ranked the most costly in the UK.

The most expensive 24 hour parking spot in the UK has been identified as a car park in Liverpool city centre.

The Network Rail car park at Liverpool Lime Street station is a short-term parking facility that is mostly used by those dropping off or picking up passengers at the station.

Those who choose to park their automobile there for an extended period of time, however, may face a large fee.

The parking lot is free for the first 20 minutes, but after that, the fees start to grow by the hour.

Drivers should expect to pay £12.50 for two hours of parking. However, if you add another hour, the total will be £35.

After that, each subsequent hour costs £20, for a total of £455 if you parked there for 24 hours. There is a long-stay car park nearby, but the short-stay car park has no limit on how long you may stay, so unsuspecting motorists could end up with a hefty bill.

Enjoy Travel conducted the study, which sought to determine the cheapest and most expensive cities in the UK for parking, both in car parks and on the streets.

They looked at hourly and overnight midweek parking charges in areas within 30 minutes walking distance of city centers for comparison.

They discovered that the cheapest 24-hour car park in the UK is on Christleton Road in Chester, where a 24-hour parking space costs just £1.80.

Meanwhile, average on-street parking costs £2.40 per hour in Liverpool, making it the ninth most costly city in the UK.

“Our short stay car park on Skelhorne Street is free for the first 20 minutes as a handy area to pick up and drop off people coming to and from Liverpool Lime Street station,” a Network Rail representative said. The increased charge is intended to deter vehicles from abusing the restricted number of parking places available.

“We usually recommend that individuals who need to park for extended periods of time use the Lord Nelson Street multi-story car park, which has 200 spaces.

“Parking for 24 hours costs £18.70, which is £436.30 less than the charge.”

