For 2021, Boots is bringing back its £80 Showstopper Beauty Box, which is worth more than £300.

Boots, the health and beauty retailer, will reintroduce its sold-out Showstopper Beauty Box in 2021.

And it’s bigger than ever this year.

Despite its contents being worth more than £365, buyers will be able to purchase the box for £80, which is packed with the latest must-have beauty brands and items.

John Lewis is releasing its Christmas commercial for 2021 earlier than ever before.

The package contains over 30 products from cult brands such as NARS, MAC, Dr Jart, Ole Henriksen, Philip Kingsley, Huda Beauty, and more.

From November 6, savvy buyers will be able to purchase the box of goodies online at Boots.com.

Boots is the UK’s premier beauty retailer, stocking more beauty products than any other company on the high street, including over 500 well-known names.

30ml Bliss Bright Idea Serum

3ml of MAC Magic Extension Mascara

250ml Pixi Glow Tonic

Hyaluronic Acid 30ml, The Inkey List

Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty

40ml Wishful Glow Enzyme Scrub

30ml Frank Body Booty Drops

Cherry Skinnydip Bath Slab 200g

Bareminerals Long Life Herb Serum by Skinlongevity, 8ml 10ml Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Lip Injection Extreme Travel Size 2.8g by Too Faced IT Cosmetics Boost Your Self-Esteem 7ml Sleep Night Cream Cleanse & Polish Starter Kit (50ml) by Liz Earle Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment 40ml by Philip Kingsley HoliRoots Hair Oil 55ml by Fable & Mane Ginzing Serum (5ml) by Origins 25ml Bumble BB Dry Spun Spray Ayurvedic Rituals Ayurvedic Rituals 140g candle 15ml PSA Liquid Clarity BHA Ceramide Retinol Eye Cream (5ml) by Arden 30ml of Boucleme Hydrating Hair Cleanser 3ml The POREfessional Face Primer by Benefit Benefit Bounceback offers a complimentary tint with the purchase of a wax coupon. 60ml Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream by Versed Laguna Bronzer by NARS 1.2g Rouge Ultime is a Laura Mercier Rouge Essential shade. 1.2g Truth Juice Daily Cleanser by Ole Henriksen 8.55g 4.8g KVD Mini Tattoo Liner What It Dew by Fenty Beauty 75g Deluxe Sample 7g GlamGlow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment The Boots website lists all of the products included in the beauty box.

From November 6, shoppers will be able to purchase the Showstopper Beauty Box 2021.