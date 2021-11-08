Footage shows cops swooping down on the automobile and lighting up the area like it’s Christmas.

Following a chase in Wirral, a number of police vehicles swooped down on a car.

Officers noticed a suspected stolen Ford Kuga at Gayton roundabout in Wirral on Sunday at 7.30pm.

When cops attempted to pull the automobile over, the passengers refused to stop and drove away at a high speed.

CCTV footage showed a ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ attack.

A chase was subsequently authorized, and a number of police vehicles and a helicopter followed the car, which was speeding and running red lights.

A video taken by one eyewitness shows a number of police cars parked near Bromborough’s The Croft Retail and Leisure Park.

Everything’stood calmly’ at the red lights, according to the woman, until ‘everything became blue, like Christmas lights.’

“Four or five police trucks, very smooth Merseyside police performance,” she stated. That is, if I do say so myself.

“I would have had no idea they were there, and the car in question had no opportunity of escaping.”

“Whatever they did wrong had to be severe since two police cars arrived shortly after.”

The suspected stolen car crashed with a wall on Greendale Road in Port Sunlight, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson, and a man was apprehended nearby after attempting to flee.

The car was allegedly stolen from the Netherton area last month, according to police.

A 24-year-old male from Birkenhead was detained and remains in jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failure to stop.

The search for any more residents is still ongoing.

“We have detained a guy and are investigating following a pursuit in Wirral yesterday, Sunday, November 7,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 7.30 p.m., officers noticed a stolen Ford Kuga at Gayton Roundabout. The occupants failed to come to a halt and fled at a high rate.

“A pursuit was authorized, with the assistance of the Police Air Support Service (NPAS) aircraft, and the automobile was seen speeding and running red lights.

“On Greendale Road in Port Sunlight, it hit with a wall, and a male was apprehended close after attempting to flee.” The vehicle is thought to have been stolen in the Netherton area last month.

“A 24-year-old Birkenhead guy was detained on suspicion.”

“The summary comes to an end.”