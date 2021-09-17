Food Guide for ‘Valheim’: The Best New Food Combinations in ‘Hearth And Home’

The first big update for “Valheim” is now out, allowing players to explore all of the game’s new content.

For Vikings who like to design their pleasant houses, “Hearth & Home” includes a number of new culinary recipes as well as several new construction and furniture elements. This guide is intended to steer players toward the greatest meal combinations in terms of pure numerical stats to assist those who want to focus on specific roles or activities.

In “Valheim’s” most recent update, these are some of the best culinary combinations.

Food Combo with the Most HP

Because HP now offers a benefit to blocking power and stagger resistance, these three food items will grant the highest potential maximum HP bonus for players who want to play as the group’s tank. However, because to the low maximum stamina granted by this combo, players will be less able to evade or strike, making them more dependant on party members.

Food Combination for Maximum Stamina

Stamina is ideal for nimble playstyles that rely on avoiding and special weapon attacks like the dagger’s jump attack or the jab of the two-handed axe. Builders will also want to get as much stamina as possible in order to increase the efficiency of home construction. This combo, like the last one, sacrifices one stat in favor of the other.

Foods to Eat During the Early Stages of the Game

Players can mix and match the food items listed above to provide their Vikings a well-balanced diet. However, the majority of those meal recipes necessitate supplies from late-game places, making things a little more challenging. Here are some easy-to-get food options for the early-to-mid game phases.

Because the listed animals are plentiful and easy to hunt, these food items are generally easy to obtain. They also provide about equal amounts of HP and stamina, which will help round out a player’s diet for exploration and other purposes.

Redditor u/2rfv and YouTuber StyledSnail posted some valuable materials outlining all of the new recipes and their buffs for those who want a more complete overview of each food item.