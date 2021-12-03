Following the latest update on the power outage, Virgin Media has received a barrage of criticism.

Customers of Virgin Media are furious after the company’s TV services went down yesterday.

Thousands of users reported troubles on Thursday, according to Down Detector, with a peak of 18,133 at 11:10 a.m.

Engineers worked all day to restore services, and by the evening, the bulk of channels had been restored, according to the business.

Virgin Media apologized for the disruption in a statement posted this morning.

According to a representative, “We apologize for the problems with our TV service that occurred yesterday.

“Customers can now watch television as usual. A massive power outage caused this, and our engineers worked nonstop all day to get things back up and running.

“Our primary channels were restored by late afternoon, and other channels were restored throughout the evening,” they stated.

Virgin Media apologized on social media, and users filled the comments section, asking if they will be paid for the service disruption.

Tim stated, ” “That’s not going to cut it. Paying a lot of money for a service we only got for a day. I’m guessing my next bill will have a price reduction?” Kathryn said, ” “Will we be given a discount? I pay £144 a month and couldn’t watch TV yesterday!” “How about a refund for everyone who was affected?” Andy suggested. “Just deduct 8 hours from my next bill and there’s no reason to apologize,” Chris wrote. The outage does not match the terms and conditions of Virgin Media’s automatic compensation mechanism, which was created in collaboration with Ofcom, according to users.

Customers will begin to receive credit of £8.06 per day after two full working days of absolute lack of service, according to this.