Following the game’s delayed release announcement, beta dates and details for ‘Battlefield 2042’ have surfaced online.

Following EA and DICE’s announcement that this year’s version of the series would be delayed, a new set of leaks has revealed “Battlefield 2042” Beta dates.

Even when the game was revealed in October, DICE did not release the open beta dates for “Battlefield 2042.” Players could, however, get their hands on the game through open beta tests in late September, according to previous rumors.

With the game’s official release date pushed back to November, industry insider Tom Henderson posted a new set of beta dates and data online. Henderson said on Twitter that Early Access will begin on October 6 and Open Beta will begin on October 8.

On Thursday, Henderson tweeted, “These dates have yet to be shared to media/creators and are expected to be sent in the next couple of days.” “The dates discovered are in a system that I am unable to share.”

In another tweet, the insider stated, “EA’s senior community manager has said that ‘NEW dates’ for the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta will be released next week.” “Because there has been no official announcement on the exact date, other than September, fresh dates would indicate that it has been moved back to October.”

Henderson’s assertions about the updated “Battlefield 2042” Early Access and Open Beta timelines appear to match the information provided by GamesBeat journalist and insider Jeff Grubb.

“I’ve heard that the Sept. 22 beta may be postponed as well, although EA hasn’t confirmed anything. He just added, ‘updates on the open Beta will be arriving later this month,’ stoking concerns about the game’s delayed release ahead of EA’s official announcement.

The release date of “Battlefield 2042” has been officially pushed back to November 19, affecting various aspects of the game, including its Early Access and Open Beta. “Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global epidemic has posed unforeseen hurdles for our development teams,” DICE said when announcing the new release date.

“Given the size and scope of the game, we had thought our teams would be back in their studios together as we near launch,” DICE studio GM Oskar Gabrielson said on Wednesday. “With the current conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all of the hard work the teams are doing from home, we believe it is critical to take the extra time to deliver on the Battlefield 2042 vision for our players.”