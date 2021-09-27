Following the earthquake in Crete, TUI has issued a holiday update.

Following an earthquake on the Greek island of Crete, travel operator TUI has given an update.

Turkey has issued a Tsunami warning, forcing people to flee their homes, hotels, and schools.

People were “running and screaming” as they flooded out onto the streets, according to British tourists, and the floor was “shaking from side to side.”

A gas station owner has been hailed for assisting NHS employees and the over-60s.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the 6.5 magnitude quake struck off the coast of the island at roughly 9.17 a.m. local time on Monday.

A number of aftershocks were also reported by the EMSC, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.6.

However, no substantial cancellations of Greek flight itineraries have been published by airlines or vacation companies as of yet.

“We are aware of the earthquake that occurred in Herkalion, Crete this morning,” TUI noted in a travel notice on its website.

“We can confirm that all of our clients and destination teams are safe and sound, and that they are continuing to enjoy their vacations as planned.

“We want to reassure customers traveling to Crete that the airport is open for business as usual, and that our flights, including those to Heraklion and Chania tomorrow, will run as scheduled.

“Our customers’ safety and well-being are always our top priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

After the dome of the Church of Prophet Elias in Arkolochori collapsed, trapping three employees within, one person died.

According to reports, a group of people were also able to rescue themselves after becoming trapped in a pharmacy.

Michiela Medcraft, a former Met Police officer, said she was enjoying breakfast in her hotel’s restaurant at the Creta Maris beach resort in Crete when the earthquake hit.

“It sounded like a huge vehicle was going past the hotel and then it got incredibly loud,” the 55-year-old told the Mirror.

“All of a sudden, things began to shake. We both replied, “That’s an earthquake,” as I looked at my son.

“After that, people started shouting and fleeing the restaurant. I wasn’t expecting such a reaction, but I’ve never been in an earthquake before.

“Some individuals appeared to be afraid, and I just sat there and.”Summary comes to an end.”