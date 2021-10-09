Following the closure of talks between Liverpool and FSG, RedBall is expected to sign its first major investment deal.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Fenway Sports Group investor Gerry Cardinale and baseball analytics genius Billy Beane, RedBall Acquisition Corp, appears to be on the verge of landing a star-studded investment agreement.

RedBall had been in talks with Liverpool owners FSG last year about taking a share of up to 25% in the business, which also includes the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise and Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR outfit, although neither party publicly announced it.

It was a deal that had the potential to make FSG a public company with a stock market listing.

RedBall raised $575 million in its initial public offering (IPO) last summer and hoped to attract another $950 million in its second round through Redbird Capital Partners and other private outside investment to reach over $1 billion.

The talks lasted many months before breaking down in late January, owing to a stumbling block in the form of some investors’ concerns about the $7 billion value of the total FSG enterprise, as well as FSG’s growing unwillingness to take the company public.

A $750 million transaction was made with Cardinale’s private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners for 11% of the FSG business two months later, when Cardinale remained at the table to explore investment.

RedBall had 24 months from the founding of the SPAC to complete an investment transaction, so the clock has been ticking on the deal.

And now it looks they’ve nabbed a huge target, according to US sports business website Sportico, which reports that a deal has been agreed to take the ticketing platform SeatGeek public.

Manchester City and the Dallas Cowboys are two of SeatGeek’s official partners. Although no official valuation has been provided, Sportico points out that one of SeatGeek’s primary competitors, Vivid Seats, is going public with a SPAC, with a valuation of $1.95 billion.

SeatGeek, a mobile-focused ticketing platform founded in 2009 in New York, has a number of high-profile investors, including NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and iconic New York rapper Nas.

